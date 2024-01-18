Sheryl Sandberg to Exit Meta (NASDAQ:META) Board

Sheryl Sandberg’s stint with social media giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is finally coming to an end. The former COO of META is going to step down from the company’s Board of Directors. Sandberg stated in a post on Facebook, “With a heart filled with gratitude and a mind filled with memories, I let the Meta board know that I will not stand for reelection this May.”

Sandberg will serve as an advisor to the company in the future. META’s Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Sandberg’s post, “Your dedication and guidance have been instrumental in driving our success and I am grateful for your unwavering commitment to me and Meta over the years.”

The former COO had joined Meta back in 2008 and helped Zuckerberg turn the company into a successful business that saw its market capitalization exceeding $1 trillion in 2021. She left Meta in 2022 amid controversies, including data privacy issues and the Cambridge Analytica scandal, with Zuckerberg reportedly blaming her for the latter.

Is META a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Analysts remain bullish about META stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 36 Buys and two Holds. Over the past year, META stock has rallied by more than 150%, and the average META price target of $399.97 implies an upside potential of 7% at current levels.