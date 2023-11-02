Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Rises on Q3 Earnings, $3.5B Buyback Plan

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Rises on Q3 Earnings, $3.5B Buyback Plan
Market News

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Rises on Q3 Earnings, $3.5B Buyback Plan

Story Highlights

Shares of energy giant Shell were trending higher in Thursday’s pre-market trading as the company announced a sequential rise in earnings and a $3.5 billion buyback plan.

British energy giant Shell (NYSE:SHEL) (GB:SHEL) reported a sequential rise in its Q3 2023 earnings, reflecting a rise in oil prices in the quarter and improved refining margins. The company also announced a $3.5 billion share buyback program that would be carried out over the next three months. Shell’s shares listed on the NYSE were up nearly 2.5% in Thursday’s pre-market trading.

Shell’s Q3 Earnings

Shell’s adjusted earnings increased to $6.22 billion from $5.07 billion in Q2 2023, driven by an uptick in oil prices during the quarter, higher refining margins, solid liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and increased upstream production, partially offset by lower integrated gas volumes. The Q3 2023 adjusted earnings slightly lagged analysts’ consensus estimate of $6.25 billion.   

As in the case of other oil and gas majors, Shell’s earnings declined year-over-year because oil prices have cooled down from the elevated levels seen last year due to the Russia-Ukraine war. The company had generated adjusted earnings of $9.45 billion in Q3 2022.

Shell’s Upstream division witnessed a 3% sequential rise in production to 1.75 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in Q3 2023. However, production at the Integrated Gas division declined 9% to 900,000 boe/d, mainly due to maintenance at the Prelude platform offshore Australia.

Enhanced Shareholder Returns

Shell boosted its share buyback program to $3.5 billion over the next three months, compared to $2.7 billion buybacks in Q3 2023. The company also paid $2.2 billion to shareholders via dividends in the third quarter.

The company highlighted that the $3.5 billion buyback program brings the planned buybacks for the second half of the year to $6.5 billion, which is well above the $5 billion target announced at the Capital Markets Day in June. Further, it brings the overall announced shareholder distributions for 2023 to nearly $23 billion.

Is Shell Share a Buy?

Shell scores Wall Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating based on four unanimous buys. The average price target of $73.25 implies 12% upside potential. Shell’s U.S.-listed shares have advanced nearly 15%  year-to-date.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Rises on Q3 Earnings, $3.5B Buyback Plan
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Shell plc 2024 Interim Dividend Timetable
Press ReleasesShell plc 2024 Interim Dividend Timetable
4h ago
SHEL
Shell Plc 3rd Quarter 2023 Unaudited Results
Press ReleasesShell Plc 3rd Quarter 2023 Unaudited Results
5h ago
SHEL
Shell plc publishes third quarter 2023 press release
Press ReleasesShell plc publishes third quarter 2023 press release
5h ago
SHEL
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >