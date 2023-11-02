Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Rises on Q3 Earnings, $3.5B Buyback Plan

British energy giant Shell (NYSE:SHEL) (GB:SHEL) reported a sequential rise in its Q3 2023 earnings, reflecting a rise in oil prices in the quarter and improved refining margins. The company also announced a $3.5 billion share buyback program that would be carried out over the next three months. Shell’s shares listed on the NYSE were up nearly 2.5% in Thursday’s pre-market trading.

Shell’s Q3 Earnings

Shell’s adjusted earnings increased to $6.22 billion from $5.07 billion in Q2 2023, driven by an uptick in oil prices during the quarter, higher refining margins, solid liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and increased upstream production, partially offset by lower integrated gas volumes. The Q3 2023 adjusted earnings slightly lagged analysts’ consensus estimate of $6.25 billion.

As in the case of other oil and gas majors, Shell’s earnings declined year-over-year because oil prices have cooled down from the elevated levels seen last year due to the Russia-Ukraine war. The company had generated adjusted earnings of $9.45 billion in Q3 2022.

Shell’s Upstream division witnessed a 3% sequential rise in production to 1.75 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in Q3 2023. However, production at the Integrated Gas division declined 9% to 900,000 boe/d, mainly due to maintenance at the Prelude platform offshore Australia.

Enhanced Shareholder Returns

Shell boosted its share buyback program to $3.5 billion over the next three months, compared to $2.7 billion buybacks in Q3 2023. The company also paid $2.2 billion to shareholders via dividends in the third quarter.

The company highlighted that the $3.5 billion buyback program brings the planned buybacks for the second half of the year to $6.5 billion, which is well above the $5 billion target announced at the Capital Markets Day in June. Further, it brings the overall announced shareholder distributions for 2023 to nearly $23 billion.

Is Shell Share a Buy?

Shell scores Wall Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating based on four unanimous buys. The average price target of $73.25 implies 12% upside potential. Shell’s U.S.-listed shares have advanced nearly 15% year-to-date.

Disclosure