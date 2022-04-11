tiprankstipranks
All News

Shell Mulls on Reducing Carbon Footprint

Shell (SHEL) is interested in purchasing a portfolio of renewable energy projects valued at about €1 billion in Spain, according to a Reuters report. The oil giant, keen on reducing its carbon footprint and unlocking new revenue opportunities, is making huge investments in the renewable energy space. 

The renewable energy portfolio up for sale mostly consists of solar energy projects. Once fully developed, the portfolio could generate more than 3.6 GW of electricity. The seller is Q-Energy, a Spanish fund manager. In addition to Shell, utilities like Verbund and Naturgy are also interested in buying the projects. Bids are expected by the end of April.

Shell’s Renewable Energy Ambitions

By 2030, Shell aims to sell about 560 terawatt hours of power a year around the world. At the same time, the company targets a significant reduction of its greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

As part of its efforts to achieve its energy ambitions, Shell recently acquired 49% of Australia’s WestWind, which is targeting 5 GW of renewable energy capacity through wind projects. Shell has also partnered with BYD on electric vehicle charging solutions in China and Europe. The company has also entered into strategic renewable energy partnerships with General Motors (GM) and Keyera.

Wall Street’s Take

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on four Buys and one Hold. The average Shell price target stands at $64.74 and implies upside potential of 15.4% to current levels. Shares have gained 27% year-to-date.

Stock Investors

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investor sentiment is currently Very Positive on Shell, with 8.6% of portfolios tracked by TipRanks increasing their exposure to SHEL stock over the past 30 days.

Key Takeaway for Investors

Amid the global efforts to combat climate change, demand is growing for renewable power. Shell’s investment in this space should help it take advantage of the market opportunity. At the same time, the investments should help the company avoid criticism of its environmental impact by reducing its greenhouse emissions.

