Shell Falls 3.4% on Plans to Exit Russian Operations

Markets are up and down, here's what you can do next
Tensions are high, markets are up and down, here's what you can do next
tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
New
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Shell Falls 3.4% on Plans to Exit Russian Operations

Multinational oil and gas company Shell PLC (NYSE: SHEL) plans to exit its joint venture operations with Russia-based energy firm Gazprom and related entities. These operations include a 50% stake in the Salym Petroleum Development and the Gydan energy venture as well as a 27.5% stake in the Sakhalin-II LNG facility.

The company also plans to back out from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The CEO of Shell, Ben van Beurden, said, “Our immediate focus is the safety of our people in Ukraine and supporting our people in Russia. In discussion with governments around the world, we will also work through the detailed business implications, including the importance of secure energy supplies to Europe and other markets, in compliance with relevant sanctions.”

The British firm expects to record impairments as a result of this decision. It had non-current assets worth approximately $3 billion in these ventures at the end of last year.

About Shell

Based out of London, Shell is a vertically integrated company, which is active in every area of the oil and gas industry, including exploration, production, refining, transport, distribution and marketing, petrochemicals, power generation, and trading.

It has operations in nearly 100 countries and runs almost 44,000 service stations across the world. Shell produces around 3.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Following the announcement on Monday, SHEL stock lost 3.4% to close at $52.39. It went down another 0.6% in the extended trading session to end the day at $52.10.

Price Target

Last month, Bank of America Securities analyst Christopher Kuplent initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $66 (26% upside potential).

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 4 Buys and 2 Holds. The average Shell price target of $51.33 implies 2% downside potential. Shares have gained 32.3% over the past year.

Positive Sentiment

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on Shell, as nearly 35% of investors on TipRanks increased their exposure to the stock over the past 30 days.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
BP to Sell Stake in Russia-based Rosneft Following Ukraine Invasion
Citigroup Discloses $10B Exposure to Russia; Shares Fall 4.4%
Teladoc Partners with Amazon; Shares Jump 7%