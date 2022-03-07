Shell Faces Backlash For Purchasing Discounted Russian Oil – Report

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
New
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Shell Faces Backlash For Purchasing Discounted Russian Oil – Report

Shell (SHEL) is under immense pressure following its decision to purchase 100,000 metric tons of heavily-discounted Russian oil. According to CNBC, the oil company plans to donate all the profits from the controversial oil purchase to help support humanitarian aid in Ukraine. SHEL shares fell 3.82% to close at $49.39 on March 4.  

Royal Dutch Shell is a Netherlands-based company that explores and extracts oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Shell Backlash

The purchase comes at a time when many firms are shunning Russian oil following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While the purchase did not violate Western sanctions, Shell has come under criticism from Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba for not cutting all ties with Russia.  

In its defense, Shell insists it is in talks with governments and remains focused on ensuring the security of the oil supply. The company has also confirmed plans to exit all joint ventures with state-linked Gazprom and its related entities.

Shell has also confirmed it will continue to choose alternatives to Russian oil. However, it has warned that such a switch cannot occur overnight, given Russia’s significance to the global oil supply.

BP (BP) is another oil major that has severed its ties with Russia. The British oil major has confirmed it will offload its 19.75% stake in Russian-controlled Rosneft.

Stock Rating 

Last month, Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Gabelman reiterated a Buy rating on Shell and raised the price target to $58 from $53, implying 17.43% upside potential to current levels. According to the analyst, a push to upgrade the company’s cash return framework could be supportive to shares going forward.

Consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on 4 Buys and 2 Holds. The average Shell price target of $51.33 implies 3.93% upside potential to current levels.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure.

Related News:
Medtronic Rewards Shareholders with 8.6% Annual Dividend Hike
Nokia Bags Deal to Deploy 4G & 5G Network in Indonesia
What Can Investors Learn from NetApp’s Risk Factors