Shares Bump Up as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)Considers Losing Further Real Estate

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Shares Bump Up as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)Considers Losing Further Real Estate
Market News

Shares Bump Up as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)Considers Losing Further Real Estate

Story Highlights

Google reconsiders the concept of commercial real estate, putting up still more of it up for subleasing.

Depending on who you talk to, the issue of commercial real estate is either a ticking time bomb that will gut the entire economy or a tempest in a teapot. And for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), it’s a minor inconvenience that it’s looking to get rid of. New plans to possibly lose another office campus sent Alphabet shares up fractionally in the process.

Alphabet’s Google subsidiary—and isn’t that still a crazy concept?—recently listed a new office campus for subleasing. The campus in question features four different buildings, and represents over 182,500 square feet in the total package. Located at 4001, 4005, 4009, and 4015 Miranda Ave., Alphabet is said to be putting up these buildings as a means to cut costs. Google only recently put over a million square feet out for sublease just a few months ago, and now, it’s taking further buildings out of its control and looking to turn them into cash generators.

Commercial real estate has been a problem all up and down the spectrum of late. With a possible resurgence of COVID-19 in the Eris submutation, and the specter of mask mandates and potential lockdowns bubbling up in some sectors, businesses are undoubtedly left wondering if commercial real estate is such a good idea any more. Throw in rapidly increasing insurance costs—a Time report pointed to climate change as “part of the problem” behind surging costs just to insure a building—and employees’ increasing desire to continue working from home and the matters only get worse. Google subletting its buildings might be the best response it could have to such issues.

This minor hiccup isn’t putting much of a brake on Alphabet stock, though. With seven Buy ratings and two Hold, Alphabet stock is considered a Strong Buy by consensus. Meanwhile, Alphabet stock offers investors a 10.4% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $142.33.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on GOOG

FTHI ETF: Why Its 8%+ Dividend Yield May Not be Good Enough
Stock Analysis & IdeasFTHI ETF: Why Its 8%+ Dividend Yield May Not be Good Enough
2d ago
SPX
VOO
Google calls Adalytics report ‘deeply flawed and uninformed’
GOOG
Alphabet price target raised to $140 from $125 at Loop Capital
GOOG
More GOOG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GOOG

FTHI ETF: Why Its 8%+ Dividend Yield May Not be Good Enough
Stock Analysis & IdeasFTHI ETF: Why Its 8%+ Dividend Yield May Not be Good Enough
2d ago
SPX
VOO
Google calls Adalytics report ‘deeply flawed and uninformed’
The FlyGoogle calls Adalytics report ‘deeply flawed and uninformed’
3d ago
GOOG
Alphabet price target raised to $140 from $125 at Loop Capital
The FlyAlphabet price target raised to $140 from $125 at Loop Capital
3d ago
GOOG
More GOOG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >