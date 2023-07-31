SEC had Asked COIN to Trade Only in Bitcoin Before Suing It

Cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) was asked by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to stop trading in all cryptocurrencies except bitcoin before it sued the cryptocurrency platform back in June, according to a Financial Times report.

The report quoted Coinbase Global’s CEO Brian Armstrong as saying, “We really didn’t have a choice at that point. Delisting every asset other than bitcoin, which by the way is not what the law says, would have essentially meant the end of the crypto industry in the US.”

Armstrong added, “It kind of made it an easy choice … let’s go to court and find out what the court says.”

The SEC has accused Coinbase of operating illegally as a middleman on crypto transactions as it had failed to register as an exchange. It has also accused COIN of trading in at least 13 crypto assets that should have been registered including tokens such as Solana, Cardano, and Polygon.

The Financial Times report quoted the SEC as stating that its enforcement division did not request companies formally “to delist crypto assets”.

Analysts remain sidelined about COIN stock with a Hold consensus rating based on seven Buys, eight Holds, and seven Sells.