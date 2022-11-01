Sealed Air to Buy Liquibox; Scales Back guidance

Packaging solutions provider Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE:SEE) is acquiring Liquibox in a $1.15 billion deal. The latter is an expert in bag-in-box solutions as well as engineered fitments and dispensers.

Importantly, the move is complementary to SEE’s Cryovac Fluids & Liquids business which is its fastest-growing vertical. The company pegs the potential revenue opportunity in this field at $7 billion.

Liquibox’s 2022 revenue is pegged at $362 million and the transaction is expected to result in cost synergies of $30 million a year for SEE.

Further, SEE also reported a mixed set of third-quarter numbers. Revenue declined marginally by 0.7% year-over-year to $1.4 billion, missing estimates by $40 million. EPS at $0.98, on the other hand, came in ahead of expectations by $0.08.

Despite rising costs, currency gyrations, and subdued demand, adjusted EBITDA increased by 8% during this period.

For full-year 2022, SEE expects the top line to range between $5.65 and $5.75 billion. EPS is expected to land between $4.05 and $4.15.

It had earlier guided for a revenue range between $5.85 billion and $6.05 billion alongside an EPS between $4.05 and $4.20.

