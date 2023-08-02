tiprankstipranks
Market News

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Shrivels After Quarterly Results

The phrase “die on the vine” is really one no one wants applied to their investments. Sadly, that’s what happened with the Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) as its latest quarterly earnings report ultimately salted the earth around Scotts stock and sent it into an open decline. Scotts shares lost over 20% at one point in Wednesday afternoon’s trading

The decline, in fact, was sufficiently open to represent a low not seen in the last four weeks. The report was a disaster, posting losses all around. Earnings faltered against analyst expectations, coming in at $1.17 against analysts’ expected $1.46. Revenue fared little better, coming in at $1.12 billion against an expected $1.16 billion. That’s also down 5.9% against this time last year. So what drove the plunge? Scotts points to an overall net sales decline of 6% thanks largely to its Hawthorne unit.

Hawthorne is the part of Scotts that addresses cannabis growers. Specifically, it’s a hydroponics line that gives cannabis growers a new way to grow despite conditions, and for a while, sales were brisk. Recently, though, that turned around, and sales were down roughly 40%, dropping to $93.4 million. Things only got worse when Scotts wheeled out the guidance. It now estimates that net sales for the full year will drop between 10% and 11%, thanks mainly to not only ongoing losses at Hawthorne, but also a much smaller loss in the consumer segment, between 2% and 4%. While Scotts enjoyed good times back during the pandemic, when lawn care was on a lot of minds, the loss of that boost, plus ongoing extreme weather troubles, is hindering Scotts performance.

However, analysts are extending a bit of benefit of the doubt Scotts’ way. Scotts Miracle-Gro stock is considered a Moderate Buy thanks to four Buy ratings and three Hold. Further, thanks to an average price target of $76.71, Scotts Miracle-Gro stock offers investors a 33.41% upside potential.

Disclosure

