Science Applications Delivers Upbeat Q4 Results; Shares Gain 4.2%

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Science Applications Delivers Upbeat Q4 Results; Shares Gain 4.2%

Science Applications Int’l (NYSE: SAIC) shares jumped 4.2% on March 28 to close at $95.49, after the company delivered blowout fourth-quarter results and issued FY2023 earnings guidance ahead of analyst expectations.

Science Applications is an American company headquartered in Reston, Virginia, and provides government services and information technology support. SAIC shares have gained 16% over the past year.

Q4 Beat

Adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share massively beat analysts’ expectations of $1.24 per share. However, it was lower than reported earnings of $1.67 per share for the prior-year period.

Revenues jumped 4% year-over-year to $1.8 billion, and exceeded consensus estimates of $1.77 billion.

The increase in revenues reflects the ramp-up of new and existing contracts, as well as contributions from the acquisition of Halfaker and Associates, partially offset by contract completions.

FY2023 Outlook

Looking ahead, management provided financial guidance for FY2023.

The company forecasts FY2023 adjusted earnings in the range of $6.80 to $7.10 per share, while the consensus estimate is pegged at $6.84 per share.

Revenues are forecast to be in the range of $7.36 to $7.55 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion.

CEO Comments

SAIC CEO, Nazzic Keen, commented “Our focus to begin fiscal year 2023 is on positioning our portfolio to maximize value for all stakeholders. The outlook we are providing demonstrates our ability to increase free cash flow and capital returns to shareholders while investing internally to drive growth.”

Analysts Recommendation

The Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys and four Holds. The average Science Applications price forecast of $99.40 implies 4.09% upside potential to current levels.

Investors Weigh In

Important to note, TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on SAIC, with 17.4% of investors increasing their exposure to SAIC stock over the past 30 days.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Clear Secure Reports Quarterly Beat; Shares Up 16.8%
Winnebago Industries Shares Tank 11.8% Despite Q2 Beat
Traeger Shares Dip 20% on Muted FY22 Outlook Despite Q4 Beat  