In this article:
ZIM
All News
Market News

Ross Gerber Tweets About ZIM’s Charm at Current Levels

In this article:
In this article:
ZIM

Ross Gerber, a renowned Investment Advisor, and Co-Founder & CEO of GK ETF, recently tweeted his views on the Israel-based international cargo shipping company, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM).

Gerber believes shipping costs will remain high for a while due to global logistics and inventory issues. “ZIM stock just seems wildly cheap”, Gerber quoted, and thinks it is a “good solution” for the ongoing challenges.

Gerber’s tweet was welcomed with both enthusiasm and shock. While some people believe in the high value that shipping stocks currently hold, a few believe that the right time to own them has passed. Some are concerned that the pressure from the pent-up demand is going to cool off, especially with the Chinese ports reopening.

Although Gerber has never tweeted about ZIM before, he claims to have owned it for a long time. ZIM has been one of the major beneficiaries of the logistics crisis. Coupled with a $17 per share dividend payment paid in April 2022, its stock has gained 54.9% year to date.

Meanwhile, a few are even worried about whether this huge dividend payout and yield are sustainable or not. What do you think?

ZIM

