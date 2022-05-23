tiprankstipranks
All News

Ross Gerber Tweets About All Things Microsoft

Investment Advisor, Co-Founder, and CEO of GK ETF, Ross Gerber, recently tweeted his love for technology giant Microsoft (MSFT).

Comparing the videotelephony company Zoom Video Communications (ZM) and Microsoft, Gerber noted that the latter’s Teams app worked “as good as Zoom. And it’s integrated into my Microsoft account. I’ll take Microsoft. Super bullish on Mr Softy.”

Gerber was particularly impressed with the Activision Blizzard takeover and called Microsoft the king of gaming. He went on to quote that “ATVI was long neglected under Bobby but with amazing games like #CallofDutyWarzone – integrate with game pass and Xbox. As well as Minecraft, the first metaverse…”

A few have agreed to Teams’ superior quality over Zoom’s, while others have shared their pain with the app and the ease of using Zoom. Several shared their love for the software and hardware technology behemoth and believe in its long-term potential.

When asked whom he preferred between two technology giants, MSFT or Alphabet (GOOGL), five years down, Gerber still voted in favor of Microsoft. Although Gerber owns both stocks, he prefers MSFT’s business and noted that Google has a lot of competition.

Microsoft has been a consistent outperformer on the heels of a strong cloud platform. However, its shares have lost 24.2% year to date amid the broader tech sell-off.

