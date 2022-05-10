tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Ross Gerber Trolled for his Tweet on Tesla’s Succession Planning

Co-Founder and CEO, and Investment Advisor of GK ETF, Ross Gerber, is being brutally trolled for his latest tweet on electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla’s (TSLA) succession planning. Gerber is an active tweeter who frequently voices investment advice and is a self-proclaimed EV enthusiast. No wonder, his tweets on EVs are usually Musk-friendly!

His latest tweet, on how the “Tesla team could and would continue the mission if something ever happened to Elon,” was welcomed with a rather unpleasant tone and a slew of replies.

Gerber’s inquiry into the team’s capabilities would have probably stemmed from Musk’s tweet yesterday, which read, “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya.”

Some asked Gerber to stop thinking about their “hero’s” end. A few joked about whether he even spoke to a real Tesla teammate, while some reinstated that the company will do just fine; however, the stock price will take a plunge.

Interestingly, a few went on to compare Musk’s exit with Steve Jobs’s exit from Apple (AAPL) and stated that Apple survived just fine without the founder, and so will Tesla.

Undoubtedly, Musk has a gigantic fan base and he is the reason for Tesla’s exponential performance to date. If Musk exits Tesla, there will be a massive void in the EV industry, which probably no one would be capable of filling.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure