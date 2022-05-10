Ross Gerber Trolled for his Tweet on Tesla’s Succession Planning

Co-Founder and CEO, and Investment Advisor of GK ETF, Ross Gerber, is being brutally trolled for his latest tweet on electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla’s (TSLA) succession planning. Gerber is an active tweeter who frequently voices investment advice and is a self-proclaimed EV enthusiast. No wonder, his tweets on EVs are usually Musk-friendly!

His latest tweet, on how the “Tesla team could and would continue the mission if something ever happened to Elon,” was welcomed with a rather unpleasant tone and a slew of replies.

Gerber’s inquiry into the team’s capabilities would have probably stemmed from Musk’s tweet yesterday, which read, “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya.”

Some asked Gerber to stop thinking about their “hero’s” end. A few joked about whether he even spoke to a real Tesla teammate, while some reinstated that the company will do just fine; however, the stock price will take a plunge.

Interestingly, a few went on to compare Musk’s exit with Steve Jobs’s exit from Apple (AAPL) and stated that Apple survived just fine without the founder, and so will Tesla.

Undoubtedly, Musk has a gigantic fan base and he is the reason for Tesla’s exponential performance to date. If Musk exits Tesla, there will be a massive void in the EV industry, which probably no one would be capable of filling.

