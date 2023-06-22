ROOT Stock Surges as New Buyout Talks Emerge

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

ROOT Stock Surges as New Buyout Talks Emerge

Insurance stock Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) has had its share of troubles since it started up. In fact, it’s lost quite a bit of its share price since its initial public offering. However, Root blasted up a whopping 34% in Thursday’s trading, and it’s all because someone else took an interest in buying Root

The reports from the Wall Street Journal detail that Root got a takeover bid from Embedded Insurance, a closely-held insurance company itself. Embedded has made several attempts in the past to pick up Root, the report noted, and now offered $19.34 per share to pick Root up for itself. That’s a substantial premium over even today’s closing price of $12.90 per share. Embedded has been trying to get in touch with Root about a potential sale since last July, but Root seems to be stalling for time. Root’s CEO, Alex Timm, has made several requests involving a potential sale, and Embedded has addressed all of these requests in turn.

Michael Ward, an analyst with Citi, weighed in on the notion himself, noting that selling off Root for that kind of premium was “logical” and that such a move would actually elevate Root to “…the higher end of auto insurers.” This is especially worthwhile as Root was planning to dial back its operations, and the insurance industry itself is having its share of trouble these days. Ward wasn’t alone, either; Wells Fargo’s Elyse Greenspan posted a similar note for similar reasons.

Meanwhile, most analysts are taking a wait-and-see stance with Root. One Buy rating, four Holds, and one Sell makes for a near-perfect Hold consensus rating. With an average price target of $7.25, and Root already well above that, Root stock now comes with 43.8% downside risk should the deal not go through.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on ROOT

Here’s Why Root Stock (NASDAQ:ROOT) Skyrocketed Yesterday
Market NewsHere’s Why Root Stock (NASDAQ:ROOT) Skyrocketed Yesterday
16h ago
CVNA
ROOT
Root jumps 10%, halted for volatility after WSJ report on takeover bid
ROOT
Root received $19.34 per share takeover bid from Embedded, WSJ reports
ROOT
More ROOT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ROOT

Here’s Why Root Stock (NASDAQ:ROOT) Skyrocketed Yesterday
Market NewsHere’s Why Root Stock (NASDAQ:ROOT) Skyrocketed Yesterday
16h ago
CVNA
ROOT
Root jumps 10%, halted for volatility after WSJ report on takeover bid
The FlyRoot jumps 10%, halted for volatility after WSJ report on takeover bid
1d ago
ROOT
Root received $19.34 per share takeover bid from Embedded, WSJ reports
The FlyRoot received $19.34 per share takeover bid from Embedded, WSJ reports
1d ago
ROOT
More ROOT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >