Romeo Power, Inc. Updates 1 Key Risk Factor

Energy storage technology company Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) provides advanced electrification solutions for commercial electric vehicle applications.

Recently, RMO announced major appointments to its top brass, with Anne Devine named as COO and Rose Rogers named as Chief People Officer. The new appointments will report directly to CEO Susan Brennan.

While Anne Devine will look after operating and production capabilities and drive scale for increased capacity and growth of the company, Rose Rogers will look after the company’s Human Resources function.

Romeo’s upcoming earnings for the fourth quarter are expected on March 29. Consensus estimates point to a net loss per share of $0.21 for this period, compared to a net loss per share of $0.24 a year ago.

With these developments in mind, let us take a look at the changes in Romeo’s key risk factors that investors should know.

Risk Factors

According to the TipRanks Risk Factors tool, Romeo’s top risk category is Finance & Corporate, contributing 30% (compared to a sector average of 46%) to the total 77 risks identified.

In its recent quarterly report, the company has changed one key risk factor under the Finance & Corporate risk category.

Romeo noted that it is still in the early stages of growth and is consuming cash on a net basis. Consequently, it may have to tap additional capital to fund its activities and improve its infrastructure.

The company cannot be certain if additional funds will be available to it when required or on favorable terms. If it cannot raise these funds, then its financial condition could see an adverse impact.

Blogger Opinions

According to TipRanks data, financial blogger opinions are 88% Bullish on Romeo, compared to a sector average of 70%.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:

Texas Instruments Shares Gain 3.7% on Strong Q4 Results

Uber Partners with Smart & Final to Boost West Coast Deliveries

Meta to Launch Fastest AI Supercomputer by Mid-2022