Roku Plunges 22% on Q4 Revenue Miss and Weak Guidance

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Roku Plunges 22% on Q4 Revenue Miss and Weak Guidance

Shares of American TV streaming platform Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) plunged 22.3% during the extended trading session and continued its downward trajectory, after closing the day down 10.4% at $144.71 on February 17, ahead of its earnings.

Roku delivered mixed fourth-quarter results with revenues missing and earnings beating estimates. The slow revenue growth during the quarter was due to a decline in Roku TV unit sales, largely in part due to the ongoing supply chain issues, which hampered Roku TV’s OEM partners.

Mixed Results

Roku’s Q4 revenue advanced 33% year-over-year to $865.3 million. However, the figure failed to meet the consensus estimates of $896.54 million. Q4 Platform revenue grew 49% to $703.6 million, while Player revenue fell 9% to $161.7 million.

On a positive note, Q4 diluted earnings of $0.17 per share meaningfully surpassed the Street estimates of $0.07 per share. However, the figure came in below the Q4FY20 earnings of $0.49 per share.

FY21 revenues advanced 55% annually to $2.76 billion aided by an 80% jump to $2.28 billion in Platform revenue. Moreover, FY21 diluted earnings of $1.71 per share were much better than FY20-diluted losses of $0.14 per share.

Streaming Metrics

Compared to Q4FY20, Q4 Active accounts leaped to $60.1 million and streaming hours climbed to 73.2 billion.

Additionally, the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) jumped 43% year-over-year to $41.03 billion. According to the hours streamed, Roku TV also became the No. 1 TV streaming platform across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Official Comments

In a letter to shareholders, Founder and CEO of Roku, Anthony Wood, and CFO, Steve Louden, said, “We have an enormous opportunity ahead of us around the world. Time spent on TV streaming is increasing but is not yet equivalent to time spent on legacy TV, and ad budgets still significantly lag TV streaming viewership. With our competitive advantages — the Roku OS, The Roku Channel, and our ad platform built for TV streaming — we are strongly positioned to capture this opportunity.”

Q1FY22 Weak Guidance

According to Roku, the persistent supply chain issues will continue to affect the economy in 2022, particularly the consumer electronics space and the TV industry. Hence, Roku expects the TV unit sales to remain below the COVID-19 levels, affecting its active account growth.

Based on the same, Roku guided for Q1 revenue of $720 million, much lower compared to the consensus of $748.5 million. Further, Roku has also projected a Q1 net loss of 30 million.

Analysts’ View

Ahead of Roku’s quarterly results, Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne reiterated a Sell rating on the stock with a price target of $190, which implies 31.3% upside potential.

Although Roku continues to command the No. 1 spot in the U.S. streaming services, Swinburne expects its Active account growth to see a couple of bumps in the road ahead. According to the analyst, U.S. smart TV sales have declined in the quarter due to supply chain issues. Meanwhile, Roku’s most important OEM partner TCL, is pushing more Google TV SKU sales compared to Roku’s.

With 15 Buys and 2 Sells, the ROKU stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average Roku price target of $287.25 implies 98.5% upside potential to current levels. However, shares have lost 66.7% over the past year.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
DoorDash Gains 28% on Q4 Revenue Beat & Solid Order Guide
Wix Drops 23% on Q4 Revenue Miss and Weak Guidance
Analog Devices Exceeds Q1 Expectations; Shares Up 4%