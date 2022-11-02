Rogers Collapses as Dupont Pulls Back on Buyout Offer

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) collapsed over 40% in after-market trading yesterday after Dupont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) withdrew its planned buyout of the specialty engineered materials company. Meanwhile, DD shares rose 5.6% in after-hours trading on the news.

Dupont pulled back its planned $5.2 billion acquisition of Rogers due to a lack of timely regulatory clearance, especially from the Chinese antitrust review. The scheduled time of acquiring approvals ended on Tuesday, and hence, the announcement of acquisition termination. Rogers will receive a termination fee of $162.5 million from Dupont.

Dupont first offered to buy Rogers in November of last year. Since then, ROG stock has traded close to its offer price of $277 per share. However, the stock began to lose appeal to investors this year as a result of the delay in obtaining regulatory approvals.

Disclosure