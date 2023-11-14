Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Plans to Fund Georgia Plant with $15B Debt Issue

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Plans to Fund Georgia Plant with $15B Debt Issue
Market News

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Plans to Fund Georgia Plant with $15B Debt Issue

Story Highlights

Rivian plans to raise $15 billion in debt to finance the construction of its new electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Georgia.

American electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) plans to raise $15 billion through a debt issue to fund the construction of its Georgia manufacturing plant. Last month, the company said that it expects to conduct a formal groundbreaking ceremony for the new plant early next year.

Debt Issue to Finance New Georgia Plant

Rivian currently manufactures its R1T pickup trucks, R1S SUVs, and electric delivery vans (EDVs) at its manufacturing plant in Normal, Illinois. The company had initially announced its plans to set up its second manufacturing facility in Georgia in 2021 and committed to invest $5 billion. This new facility will have an annual capacity of 400,000 units.

According to a November 9, 2023 agreement, revealed in an SEC filing on Monday, the taxable bonds to finance the construction of the new plant will be issued by the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton, and Walton Counties.   

The company would pay at least about $300 million in property tax payments through 2047. These payments would rise if the EV maker surpasses its $5 billion investment.  

After being under pressure due to production setbacks and massive cash burn, Rivian has been taking several measures to streamline its business, reduce its spending, and improve its financials. The company recently reported better-than-expected third-quarter results. It narrowed its adjusted net loss per share to $1.19 from $1.57 in the prior-year quarter. Further, an improved supply chain helped boost the full-year production outlook to 54,000 units from 52,000.  

Is Rivian a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

With 12 Buys, seven Holds, and one Sell, Rivian scores Wall Street’s Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average price target of $26.11 implies 61.3% upside potential. Shares are down 12% year-to-date.  

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Plans to Fund Georgia Plant with $15B Debt Issue
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Should You Buy These 2 Beaten-Down EV Stocks? Rivian and Lucid in Focus
Stock Analysis & IdeasShould You Buy These 2 Beaten-Down EV Stocks? Rivian and Lucid in Focus
4d ago
LCID
RIVN
TSLA vs. RIVN: Which EV Stock is the Better Buy?
Stock Analysis & IdeasTSLA vs. RIVN: Which EV Stock is the Better Buy?
5d ago
GM
LCID
Rivian Automotive price target lowered to $19 from $25 at DA Davidson
The FlyRivian Automotive price target lowered to $19 from $25 at DA Davidson
5d ago
RIVN
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >