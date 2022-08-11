tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsRSKD NewsRiskified Stock Jumps on Raised 2022 Guidance
Market News

Riskified Stock Jumps on Raised 2022 Guidance

Story Highlights

Riskified posted an adjusted loss in the second quarter versus a profit in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Israel-based Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) jumped 2% on Wednesday to close at $5.60 following the release of its second-quarter results. Increased revenue guidance for full-year 2022 could have triggered the upside.

How Does Riskified Work?

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Riskified is an E-commerce risk management platform through which merchants can generate legitimate revenue. The platform uses machine learning, proxy detection, elastic linking, and behavioral analysis to detect and prevent fraud during an online transaction.

Riskified’s Q2 Performance

Revenues increased 8% year-over-year to nearly $60 million, and gross merchandise volume (GMV) surged 18% to $25.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at (13.7 million), compared to $1.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net loss came in at eight cents per share, narrower than the Street’s loss estimate of 20 cents per share. In the second quarter of 2021, Riskified posted a profit of one cent per share.

The CEO of Riskified, Eido Gal, said, “As positive as I feel about our top-line performance, I am also excited by the progress that we’ve made to lower and optimize our cost base. This allowed us to raise our adjusted EBITDA outlook for 2022, and accelerate our path to profitability while keeping our long-term growth outlook intact.”

For the full-year 2022, the software as a service (SaaS) provider has increased its revenue guidance by $1 million between $255 million and $258 million. The adjusted EBITDA guidance range has been updated to ($54 million)-($57 million) from ($66 million)-($69 million).

TipRanks’ Tool Shows a Multi-fold Rise in Riskified’s Website Visits

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (NYSE: SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Riskified’s performance.

According to the tool, Riskified’s website traffic registered a 19.7% rise in global visits in July, compared to June. Further, the footfall on the company’s website has grown 3,474.8% year-to-date against the same period last year. The significant rise in the visits to the company’s website is reflected in its revenues. Learn how Website Traffic can help you research your favorite stocks.    

Is RSKD a Good Buy?

RSKD stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on three Buys, two Holds, and one Sell. Riskified’s average price target of $6.17 implies 10.2% upside potential over current levels.

Analysts’ cautious view of the stock is justified as the company is yet to break even. Investors might want to wait and watch before investing in the stock, despite Riskified’s shares trading near their 52-week low of $3.76.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on RSKD

Stock Analysis & IdeasIsraeli Unicorns: A Flop In The Making
3M ago
HIPO
KLTR
Riskified Outperforms in Q1 Despite Bottom-Line Risks
RSKD
3 Stocks That Are Poised to Beat Earnings Based on Website Traffic Figures
TNL
DKNG
More RSKD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on RSKD

Stock Analysis & IdeasIsraeli Unicorns: A Flop In The Making
3M ago
HIPO
KLTR
Market NewsRiskified Outperforms in Q1 Despite Bottom-Line Risks
3M ago
RSKD
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Stocks That Are Poised to Beat Earnings Based on Website Traffic Figures
10M ago
TNL
DKNG
More RSKD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Vacasa Stock Gains 35% on Q2 Beat
VCSA
Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 11: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Is Sonos Stock Falling?
SONO
AppLovin Stock Loses Sheen on Weak Q2 Results, Lower 2022 Projections
APP
AutoCanada Posts Upbeat Q2 Earnings Results, Records Solid Top-Line Growth
Prudential profits soar to $1.66 billion but new business slows
Bumble Stock Tumbles 11% on Mixed Q2 Results
BMBL
Here’s Why CyberArk Stock Surged 8% on Wednesday
CYBR
Disney’s Strong Q3 Results Predicted by Website Traffic
DIS
More Market News >