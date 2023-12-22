Toro Company’s New Accounting & Financial Operations Risk – A Cause for Worry?

Toro Company (TTC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

The Toro Company grappled with substantial non-cash impairment charges in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, primarily stemming from its Intimidator acquisition. These charges, resulting from the revaluation of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets, have significantly dented the firm’s quarterly and annual operating outcomes. With $450.8 million in goodwill and $271.5 million in indefinite-lived intangible assets vulnerable to fluctuations in projected cash flows, the risk of future impairments looms, potentially undermining Toro’s financial stability. Such subsequent charges could further erode the company’s earnings, echoing the recent $151.3 million blow to its assets.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on TTC stock based on 1 Buy and 3 Holds.

