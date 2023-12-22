Toro Company’s New Accounting & Financial Operations Risk – A Cause for Worry?

Toro Company (TTC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

Toro Company faced significant financial headwinds in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, incurring non-cash impairment charges that detrimentally impacted its operating results. The impairment, stemming from the Intimidator acquisition and other business combinations, led to a write-down of $18.0 million for the Spartan trade name and $133.3 million for Intimidator’s goodwill. These charges, while non-cash, resulted in a tangible hit to Toro’s consolidated statement of earnings, with the potential for similar future impairments posing a serious risk to the company’s financial health. Such impairments, affecting 19.8 percent of total assets, could further undermine Toro’s operating results and destabilize its fiscal standing.

The average TTC stock price target is $100.33, implying 1.90% upside potential.

