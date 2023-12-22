Toro Company’s New Accounting & Financial Operations Risk – A Cause for Worry?

Toro Company (TTC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the Toro Company recognized substantial non-cash impairment charges, significantly impacting its quarterly and annual operating results. These charges, stemming from the acquisition of Intimidator, were due to the revaluation of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets, such as the Spartan trade name. With $450.8 million of goodwill and $271.5 million in indefinite-lived intangibles, any further required write-downs could severely affect Toro’s future financial performance. This represents a considerable risk, as such impairments could recur, further deteriorating the company’s operating outcomes.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TTC stock based on 1 Buy and 2 Holds.

To learn more about Toro Company’s risk factors, click here.