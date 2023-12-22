Toro Company Is Worried About This – Should You Be Worried Too?

Toro Company (TTC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Toro Company recognized substantial non-cash impairment charges that negatively impacted its operating results. These charges were due to the write-downs of the Spartan trade name and goodwill from the Intimidator acquisition, as future cash flow projections failed to align with the assets’ carrying values. The impairment has raised concerns about the potential for future charges that could further affect Toro’s financial health. This development underscores the inherent risks in acquisitions and the volatility of asset valuations in dynamic market conditions.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on TTC stock based on 1 Buy and 3 Holds.

