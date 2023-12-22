Toro Company Is Worried About This – Should You Be Worried Too?

Toro Company (TTC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Toro Company recorded substantial non-cash impairment charges, including $18.0 million for the Spartan trade name and $133.3 million for Intimidator’s goodwill. These adjustments significantly impacted Toro’s quarterly and annual financials, with a resultant tax benefit of $36.7 million. With goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets constituting nearly a fifth of Toro’s total assets, future impairments pose a considerable risk to the firm’s financial health. Such charges, if necessary, could further strain Toro’s operating results and overall financial stability.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on TTC stock based on 1 Buy and 3 Holds.

