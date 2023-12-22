Toro Company Is Worried About This – Should You Be Worried Too?

Toro Company (TTC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Toro Company faced a significant financial setback, incurring non-cash impairment charges that negatively impacted its operating results. These charges were a consequence of the goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets associated with recent acquisitions, such as the January 2022 acquisition of Intimidator, being tested for impairment and subsequently written down. The $18.0 million and $133.3 million charges against the Spartan trade name and Intimidator’s goodwill, respectively, underscore the potential volatility in Toro’s future earnings. Further impairments, if identified, could substantially affect the company’s financial health and operating performance.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on TTC stock based on 1 Buy and 3 Holds.

