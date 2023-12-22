Toro Company Is Worried About This – Should You Be Worried Too?

Toro Company (TTC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Toro Company recognized substantial non-cash impairment charges, reflecting a downward revision in the value of certain intangible assets. Specifically, impairments of the Spartan trade name and the goodwill associated with the Intimidator reporting unit collectively amounted to $151.3 million. This adjustment not only impacted the third quarter but also poses a potential risk for the full year’s financial performance. Moreover, future impairments could further strain Toro Company’s financial results, highlighting a significant risk to its operating health.

