Toro Company Is Worried About This – Should You Be Worried Too?

Toro Company (TTC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Toro Company faced significant financial headwinds when it recorded substantial non-cash impairment charges. These charges, amounting to $18.0 million for the Spartan trade name and $133.3 million for the goodwill of the Intimidator unit, marred the company’s operating results. With goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets representing nearly one-fifth of the company’s total assets, any further impairments could severely impact Toro’s financial standing. As events unfold and if anticipated cash flows fail to align with asset values, Toro may need to brace for additional detrimental charges to its operating results.

The average TTC stock price target is $103.00, implying 3.46% upside potential.

