Toro Company Is Worried About This – Should You Be Worried Too?

Toro Company (TTC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Toro Company recognized substantial non-cash impairment charges, notably impacting its quarterly and annual operating results. These impairments, stemming from acquisitions such as Intimidator, occurred when anticipated cash flows from certain assets fell short of their recorded values, necessitating write-downs. With $450.8 million in goodwill and $271.5 million in indefinite-lived intangible assets on its balance sheet, any further impairments could severely affect Toro’s financial outcomes. The company’s recent experience underscores the potential for additional charges that could further erode its operating performance.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TTC stock based on 1 Buy and 2 Holds.

