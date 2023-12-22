Toro Company Is Worried About This – Should You Be Worried Too?

Toro Company (TTC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

The Toro Company grappled with substantial non-cash impairment charges in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, primarily stemming from its acquisition-related assets. These charges, including a notable $133.3 million impairment of the Intimidator unit’s goodwill, have significantly dented the company’s operating results for the quarter and potentially for the full fiscal year. While Toro has recognized a tax benefit from these impairments, the persistent risk of future charges looms, threatening to further impact the company’s financial health and operational performance. With goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets forming a considerable portion of Toro’s total assets, further impairments could pose a significant challenge.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TTC stock based on 1 Buy and 2 Holds.

