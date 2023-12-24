Outlook Therapeutics Is Worried About This – Should You Be Worried Too?

Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) has disclosed a new risk, in the Natural and Human Disruptions category.

Outlook Therapeutics faces considerable business risk from disease outbreaks, epidemics, and pandemics, such as the operational disruptions experienced during COVID-19 that delayed patient enrollment for their NORSE TWO trial. The company’s reliance on clinical trial sites and third-party organizations like manufacturers and CROs introduces vulnerability to such health crises, potentially leading to increased costs, elongated trial timelines, and delayed regulatory approvals. Supply chain complications during these events could further impact trial progress by affecting the availability of essential medical supplies. The uncertain nature and unpredictable consequences of future disease outbreaks pose a significant threat to Outlook Therapeutics’ operational and financial stability.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on OTLK stock based on 1 Buy and 1 Hold.

