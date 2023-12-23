New Natural and Human Disruptions Risk for Hewlett Packard Enterprise – What’s the Latest?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Natural and Human Disruptions category.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise faces significant risks from climate change, with its operations endangered by natural disasters such as floods, hurricanes, and wildfires, particularly in Texas and California. These events threaten the safety of employees and the continuity of business processes, while climate-driven regulatory changes and shifting consumer preferences pose transition risks that could necessitate costly adjustments in operations and strategy. The need to invest in sustainable solutions and adapt to a low-carbon economy may strain the company’s financial resources, highlighting the critical challenge climate change presents to HPE’s long-term resilience and profitability.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on HPE stock based on 4 Buys and 8 Holds.

To learn more about Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s risk factors, click here.