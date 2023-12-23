New Natural and Human Disruptions Risk for Hewlett Packard Enterprise – What’s the Latest?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Natural and Human Disruptions category.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise faces multifaceted risks due to climate change, including increased natural disasters affecting global operations and extreme weather threatening employee safety in Texas and California. Additionally, transition risks loom as customer preferences shift towards sustainability, potentially inflating costs and necessitating significant operational changes. Regulatory changes may also impose further financial burdens, with the potential to erode profit margins if not managed effectively.

