New Natural and Human Disruptions Risk for Hewlett Packard Enterprise – What’s the Latest?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Natural and Human Disruptions category.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise faces multifaceted risks due to climate change, impacting their global operations and supply chains. Their headquarters in Texas, vulnerable to floods and hurricanes, along with R&D facilities in wildfire-prone California, expose them to significant disaster-related disruptions. Additionally, the transition to a lower-carbon economy presents challenges, including evolving customer preferences for sustainable products and the need to comply with stringent regulations. These factors necessitate increased investment and could strain profitability if not managed effectively, underscoring the complex interplay between environmental change and business viability.

The average HPE stock price target is $17.91, implying 4.80% upside potential.

To learn more about Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s risk factors, click here.