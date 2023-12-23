New Natural and Human Disruptions Risk for Hewlett Packard Enterprise – What’s the Latest?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Natural and Human Disruptions category.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise faces multifaceted risks due to climate change, with its operations in locales like Spring, Texas, and California being particularly vulnerable to natural disasters, such as hurricanes and wildfires. These events threaten not only the continuity of their operations but also employee safety, potentially leading to operational disruptions. Transition risks also loom as the company contends with evolving customer preferences for sustainable products and stringent regulatory environments, which could impose additional costs and affect profitability. HPE’s efforts to mitigate these climate-related risks are crucial, albeit accompanied by the challenge of soaring expenses and the uncertainty of success.

