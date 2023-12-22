New Accounting & Financial Operations Risk for Toro Company – What’s the Latest?

Toro Company (TTC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Toro Company recognized substantial non-cash impairment charges that negatively impacted its financial performance, signaling potential vulnerabilities in the valuation of its acquired assets. The $18 million and $133.3 million write-downs of the Spartan trade name and Intimidator goodwill, respectively, reflect a reassessment of future cash flow projections versus carrying values. With goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets constituting nearly a fifth of Toro’s total assets, further impairments could markedly deteriorate the firm’s operating results, emphasizing the significance of asset valuation in its financial health.

The average TTC stock price target is $100.33, implying 1.57% upside potential.

