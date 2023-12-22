New Accounting & Financial Operations Risk for Toro Company – What’s the Latest?

Toro Company (TTC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Toro Company recognized substantial non-cash impairment charges stemming from the underperformance of acquired assets, such as the Spartan trade name and Intimidator reporting unit, which significantly impacted its financial standings. The impairment, totaling $151.3 million, also generated a considerable deferred tax asset, offering some fiscal reprieve. However, the presence of $450.8 million in goodwill and $271.5 million in indefinite-lived intangible assets on Toro’s balance sheet, accounting for nearly one-fifth of their total assets, leaves the firm vulnerable to further adverse effects on future operating results should additional impairments be recognized.

The average TTC stock price target is $100.33, implying 1.88% upside potential.

