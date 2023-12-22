New Accounting & Financial Operations Risk for Toro Company – What’s the Latest?

Toro Company (TTC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

Toro Company grappled with substantial non-cash impairment charges in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, stemming from the reassessment of the fair value of its acquisitions such as Intimidator. These charges, including a notable $133.3 million related to Intimidator’s goodwill, have considerably dented the quarter’s and the full year’s operating results. With goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets comprising a significant portion of Toro’s total assets, further impairments—triggered by events or changes in business forecasts—could lead to additional substantial charges, potentially undermining future financial performance.

The average TTC stock price target is $103.00, implying 3.46% upside potential.

To learn more about Toro Company’s risk factors, click here.