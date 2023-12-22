New Accounting & Financial Operations Risk for Toro Company – What’s the Latest?

Toro Company (TTC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Toro Company recognized substantial non-cash impairment charges, reflecting a troubling adjustment to the value of their acquired assets, including the Intimidator brand. With $18.0 million written off from the Spartan trade name and a hefty $133.3 million from the Intimidator goodwill, the company’s financial statements took a significant hit. These impairments, which are critical evaluations of expected future cash flows against asset values, signal potential concerns over Toro’s acquisition strategies and the ongoing value of its intangible assets. Such financial setbacks underscore the risk of further impairments, which could continue to negatively impact Toro’s operating results and overall financial health.

The average TTC stock price target is $103.00, implying 3.46% upside potential.

To learn more about Toro Company’s risk factors, click here.