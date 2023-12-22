New Accounting & Financial Operations Risk for Toro Company – What’s the Latest?

Toro Company (TTC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

The Toro Company grappled with substantial non-cash impairment charges in fiscal 2023’s third quarter, primarily due to the write-down of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets like the Spartan trade name. These impairments, which totaled over $150 million, not only dented the company’s quarterly performance but also cast a shadow on its full-year financials. With goodwill and intangible assets representing nearly a fifth of Toro’s total assets, further impairments could significantly impact future operating results, underscoring a heightened business risk for the company and its investors.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TTC stock based on 1 Buy and 2 Holds.

To learn more about Toro Company’s risk factors, click here.