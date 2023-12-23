Mission Produce, Inc.’s New Sales & Marketing Risk – A Cause for Worry?

Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) has disclosed a new risk, in the Sales & Marketing category.

Mission Produce, Inc. faces the risk of inadequate expansion in sales channels and geographical markets, which could hinder the company’s ability to meet its growth objectives. The company’s challenges in cultivating effective customer strategies and expanding into new, emerging markets may lead to diminished profitability and adversely affect its financial outcomes. Additionally, the increasing demands and operational requests from customers are elevating costs, potentially harming key customer relationships and leading to customer attrition if not managed with sufficient resources and a robust customer satisfaction strategy.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on AVO stock based on 2 Buys.

