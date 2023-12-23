Mission Produce, Inc. Is Worried About This – Should You Be Worried Too?

Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) has disclosed a new risk, in the Sales & Marketing category.

Mission Produce, Inc. faces a significant business risk as it struggles to establish and expand its sales channels and geographic markets to match the pace of industry growth and its own supply capabilities. The company’s inability to cultivate a solid customer strategy for its current base or to effectively penetrate emerging markets threatens its profitability and could negatively impact its financial standing. Additionally, the increasing demands from customers for operational excellence are driving up costs, and the lack of a robust customer satisfaction strategy could jeopardize its relationships with key partners, potentially leading to customer attrition.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on AVO stock based on 2 Buys.

