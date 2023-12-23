Mission Produce, Inc. Is Worried About This – Should You Be Worried Too?

Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) has disclosed a new risk, in the Sales & Marketing category.

Mission Produce, Inc. faces a significant business risk as it may not possess sufficiently established sales channels and geographical markets to support its growing industry and owned supply which could hinder the achievement of its growth objectives. The company’s potential inability to formulate and implement an effective customer strategy for its existing customer base, coupled with challenges in developing emergent channels and geographic markets, threatens to diminish profitability and adversely affect financial outcomes. Additionally, escalating customer demands and operational requests are imposing further cost pressures. Inadequate resourcing or a lack of robust customer satisfaction strategies risks damaging vital customer relationships and potentially leading to customer attrition.

The average AVO stock price target is $12.25, implying 20.10% upside potential.

