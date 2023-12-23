Mission Produce, Inc. Is Worried About This – Should You Be Worried Too?

Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

Mission Produce, Inc. faces considerable business risk due to its reliance on the volatile pricing of fruit purchases and sales, as well as the unpredictability of crop sizes and available volumes from both owned and external sources. This variability introduces challenges in forecasting and estimating key factors that influence the company’s financial outcomes. Consequently, any projections or forward-looking statements regarding Mission Produce’s future performance are inherently uncertain, which could increase the investment risk for its common stockholders.

The average AVO stock price target is $12.25, implying 20.10% upside potential.

