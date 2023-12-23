Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s New Regulation Risk – A Cause for Worry?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Regulation category.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise faces significant risks tied to its government contracts, which are governed by strict procurement laws and regulations. Violations could lead to severe penalties, including contract termination and fines, potentially barring the company from future government work, and harming its reputation. Moreover, public sector budget constraints and payment cycles may cause payment delays or reduce demand for the company’s services, adversely affecting its financial stability and operations, as well as impacting its relationships with government contractors.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on HPE stock based on 4 Buys and 8 Holds.

To learn more about Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s risk factors, click here.