Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s New Natural and Human Disruptions Risk – A Cause for Worry?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Natural and Human Disruptions category.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise faces heightened operational risks due to climate change, with its headquarters in disaster-prone Texas and critical R&D in wildfire-susceptible California; these locations are subject to natural events that threaten employee safety and facility functionality. Compounded by the transition to a lower-carbon economy, HPE must navigate shifting customer preferences for sustainable products, comply with evolving regulations, and contend with potential increases in energy and material costs. Failure to adeptly manage these risks could lead to reduced demand for HPE’s offerings and a subsequent decline in profitability, posing significant challenges to the company’s long-term financial health.

