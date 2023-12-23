Hewlett Packard Enterprise Is Worried About This – Should You Be Worried Too?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Regulation category.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise faces significant business risk due to its reliance on government contracts, which are heavily regulated and accompanied by stringent compliance demands. Any infractions of these regulations can lead to severe penalties, including contract cancellations and exclusion from future contracts, with consequent financial and reputational damage. Moreover, fluctuations in government budgets and spending patterns, potentially exacerbated by events like government shutdowns, pose a threat to the stability of HPE’s public sector revenue streams. Such uncertainties could lead to delays or reductions in payments and adversely affect HPE’s operational and financial outcomes.

The average HPE stock price target is $17.91, implying 4.80% upside potential.

