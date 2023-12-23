Hewlett Packard Enterprise Is Worried About This – Should You Be Worried Too?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Natural and Human Disruptions category.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise faces significant risks from climate change, with its global operations vulnerable to natural disasters like floods, hurricanes, and wildfires, particularly at its Texas headquarters and California R&D sites. These events threaten employee safety and business continuity, while efforts to mitigate such risks entail substantial costs and are not guaranteed to succeed. Transition risks also loom, as shifting customer preferences toward sustainability and evolving regulatory landscapes may force costly operational changes, potentially eroding profitability. With the rise of both physical and transition climate-related risks, the company’s ability to adapt while maintaining financial stability is increasingly challenged.

