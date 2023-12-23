Hewlett Packard Enterprise Is Worried About This – Should You Be Worried Too?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Regulation category.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise faces considerable risks with its government contracts, which must adhere to stringent procurement laws and regulations. Any non-compliance could lead to severe legal and financial consequences, including contract termination and exclusion from future bidding. Additionally, government budget fluctuations and potential shutdowns can delay or reduce payments, adversely affecting HPE’s financial results. These challenges are compounded by the risk of qui tam litigation, which could further impact the company’s reputation and revenue stream.

The average HPE stock price target is $17.91, implying 4.80% upside potential.

To learn more about Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s risk factors, click here.