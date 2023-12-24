Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment’s New Share Price & Shareholder Rights Risk – A Cause for Worry?

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE) faces significant uncertainty regarding its future, after its merger with Redbox and the assumption of substantial debt. The company’s reliance on a resurgence in demand for kiosk rentals post-COVID has not materialized as expected, leading to a shortfall in cash flows and operational challenges. These issues have triggered defaults and compromised the company’s ability to efficiently manage its content distribution. Consequently, there is considerable doubt about CSSE’s ability to sustain operations, raising concerns about the potential impact on its capital financing capabilities and the valuation of its stock.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on CSSE stock based on 2 Holds.

