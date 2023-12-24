Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment’s New Share Price & Shareholder Rights Risk – A Cause for Worry?

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE) faces significant financial uncertainty following its merger with Redbox and the assumption of substantial debt. Despite expectations for a post-pandemic recovery in kiosk rentals to bolster cash flows, the reality has been disappointing, leading to liquidity challenges and potential defaults. This situation casts serious doubt on CSSE’s ability to sustain operations, jeopardizing its efforts to secure capital financing and potentially eroding the value of its stocks. The company’s future hinges on its ability to execute strategic moves and restructure effectively to avert a collapse that could devastate stockholder investments.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on CSSE stock based on 2 Holds.

To learn more about Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment’s risk factors, click here.